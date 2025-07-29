The Glamping: Luxury Nomadic Retreats in the Heart of Mallorca

The Glamping is a mobile luxury camping project in Mallorca born from a desire to reconnect with nature and live more consciously. Its founders - both life and business partners Blanca Salas and Manu Vilas - combine design, sustainability, and heartfelt hospitality to offer travellers immersive experiences in nature. This week we chatted with Blanca to find out more…

Q: What was the original idea or spark that inspired the creative concept of The Glamping: “luxury camping” on wheels around Mallorca?

The urgent need to pause in this fast-paced life and reconnect with ourselves and with nature. The Earth is constantly calling us to return to our origin and reconnect with her, but for a long time we have either not wanted to or not known how to hear her message. Today, more and more people are starting projects that aim to live alongside the natural world. For us, nature is luxury. Nowadays, we can have almost anything at our immediate disposal, yet we’ve neglected the basics, the essentials, what truly connects us with who we really are. The feeling of spending time immersed in the natural environment is priceless, and for us, offering people the chance to sleep, eat, and interact in a space surrounded by other living beings was our driving force.

Q: How do you and Manu complement each other in managing the project? What specific roles do each of you play in the vision and execution?

We are a couple both inside and outside the project. Manu develops and executes the technical side of the project, ensuring each space is designed with structure, functionality, and sustainability in mind. He oversees the construction processes and translates conceptual ideas into real, lasting, and well-resolved solutions. I lead the creative direction of the project, focusing on aesthetics and the guest experience from a holistic perspective. I design coherent, welcoming, and intentional environments, carefully attending to every detail so that each stay at “The Glamping” is unique, heartfelt, and deeply connected to the surroundings.

Q: Can you describe the design and sourcing decisions behind your exclusive tents? Why Belgian organic cotton, jute, LED lighting, and that specific bedding setup?

They are organic cotton tents made in Belgium—breathable, waterproof, and resistant to strong winds and rain. Inside, the tents are equipped with viscoelastic mattresses, cotton sheets, a microfiber Nordic duvet, and are decorated with a handmade Mallorcan lamp with LED light, a jute rug, ethnic cushions, plants, and wall art. We strive to make our products as local and artisanal as possible. We want to share a sustainable, ecological, and local approach—promoting an alternative way of travelling and discovering the island’s traditions.

Q: Sustainability seems fundamental to your philosophy. What are the key principles of sustainability you follow in site selection, materials, and operations?

Our main goal is to communicate through our actions. Reducing our carbon footprint… each small act counts. However, the most essential element is still a shift in mindset, an increase in individual and collective awareness. The Glamping is a sustainable active tourism company. We try to contribute by offering an alternative form of tourism that is respectful of the environment and personally enriching. We seek out private estates for our experiences that share our same philosophy of respect and environmental protection. We cook with km0 products - seasonal, local, and organic - usually traditional Mallorcan recipes to deepen and preserve our culture.

Q: What type of guests or audience are you targeting, and how do you tailor experiences like yoga retreats, astrotourism, or culinary workshops?

The Glamping is aimed at people seeking a deeper connection with nature without giving up comfort and design. Our guests are often conscious travellers, many of them international, who value authentic, sustainable, and memorable experiences. We adapt our offerings depending on the group profile or the season: for example, in spring we organise yoga and wellness retreats, while in summer we collaborate with local chefs to offer outdoor culinary workshops or astronomy activities. We like to create a balance between rest, discovery, and connection.

Q: What have been the biggest challenges so far: the logistics of setting up a mobile camp, regulatory permits, seasonal fluctuations, or managing custom events?

One of the biggest challenges has definitely been logistics. Setting up a camp from “nothing” that is functional, beautiful, and sustainable in the middle of nature requires extensive planning. We’ve also had to patiently research the legal framework, as glamping is a relatively new concept that doesn’t always fit into traditional tourism categories. Adapting to seasonality in Mallorca, especially outside the summer months, has also been a constant learning experience.

Q: Can you share a moment or story from a guest at The Glamping that truly reaffirmed your purpose or moved you as a founder?

There are many small stories that move us, but one that stood out was a Swedish executive who came with a work group for a disconnecting weekend. He got excited playing frisbee, saying it had been years since he’d done something so simple…

Q: Looking ahead, how do you envision the evolution of the project: new locations in Mallorca, collaborations, product lines, or expanded offerings?

We’d like to continue growing organically, with new locations in Mallorca’s most privileged natural settings. We’re also exploring collaborations with local brands to incorporate more craftsmanship, design, and sustainable products into the glamping experience. This season, we just launched an online store on our website, which we’ll continue to expand, but always with the goal of maintaining the essence: a more conscious kind of tourism, connected to nature and people.

Q: What advice would you give to others who want to create a sustainable hospitality project rooted in nature, community, and experience?

My advice would be to start with a clear purpose and not lose sight of it. It’s easy to get swept away by aesthetics or commercial appeal, but if the project isn’t rooted in solid values, such as respect for the environment, attention to detail, or commitment to the local community - it loses depth. Glamping isn’t just about pretty tents - it’s about creating atmospheres where people feel better than when they arrived.

Address: Carrer Garcilaso de la Vega, 5, 3A, 07181 Costa d’En Blanes

Tel. 660 418 992

Email: reservas@theglamping.es

Website: www.theglamping.es

Instagram: the_glamping

Facebook The Glamping