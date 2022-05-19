Made In Chelsea stars Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor are engaged are are currently filming in Mallorca.

This is not the first time the BAFTA winning reality show has filmed on location on the island, in the past they have enjoyed pool parties at the BH Mallorca hotel in Magalluf.

The couple's proposal may come as a surprise to some Made In Chelsea viewers after James admitted to kissing another girl behind Maeva's back on Monday's show, in what he described as a 'drunken night' at London nightclub Raffles.

Made in Chelsea (abbreviated MIC) is a British structured-reality television series broadcast by E4. Made in Chelsea chronicles the lives of affluent young people in the West London and South West areas of Belgravia, King's Road, Chelsea and Knightsbridge, as well as their travels to other locations around the world.

And, the filiming comes just weeks ahead of the new series of Love Island which is again being filmed at a secret luxury location in Mallorca.