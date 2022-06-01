Australian super-model, Elle MacPherson, arrived in Palma this morning to attend a gala VIP party at Son Amar organised by local real estate tycoon Marcel Remus.

Known as "the Body," MacPherson has been proclaimed as one of the leading super-models of all time.

Marcel Remus always organises a summer party which attracts celebrities from across the globe. MacPherson is known for her record five cover appearances for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue beginning in the 1980s, leading to her nickname "The Body", coined by Time in 1989.

She is the founder, primary model, and creative director for a series of business ventures, including Elle MacPherson Intimates, a lingerie line, and The Body, a line of skin care products.

Macpherson dated Billy Joel during the early 1980s. Joel has said that the songs This Night and And So It Goes were written about his relationship with MacPherson. MacPherson met French fashion photographe Gilles Bensimon in 1984 on a photo session for Elle magazine. They wed in May 1986, and divorced three years later,

MacPherson began a relationship with financier Arpad Busson in 1996. They have two sons . The family lived together in London until their separation in July 2005 .

MacPherson subsequently began dating Florida based hotel heir and billionaire Jeffrey Soffer. They broke up in March 2012 but reconciled following his injury in a helicopter accident in November 2012. They became engaged in March 2013 and married in July 2013 at the Laucala Resort Fiji, In 2017, Macpherson and Soffer announced that they were getting a divorce. Macpherson also lives in Florida, where Soffer is based

From 2017 to 2019, Macpherson dated the British anti-vaccine activist and discredited academic Andrew Wakefield.