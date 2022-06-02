The final preparations are being carried out on the Love Island villa in Mallorca ahead of the new series starting on Monday night in ITV2.

But while the new villa, said to be worth nearly three millions euros, is ready for cameras to start rolling over the next few days, it appears that the presenter Laura Whitmore might have got caught up in the airport chaos in the UK.

The big question is where is Laura?

And, looking ahead, Laura normally flies back and forth between Mallorca and the UK but things are looking rather complicated the moment with flights continuing to be cancelled out of the UK to top holiday destinations.

However, according to The Sun, ITV has confirmed they were ready to handle the mayhem, which has been caused by Easyjet and TUI axing flights over staff shortages.

A show source said: “It’s less than ideal but the team is ready to adapt if they need to.”

Earlier this week, executive producer Mike Spencer dubbed the programme “such a reactive show” that can adapt quickly.