Humphrey Carter Palma 07/06/2022 10:19
Mallorca returns to the global screens tomorrow (Wednesday) night when Adam Sandler’s new film Hustle premieres on Netflix.

Adam Sandler on set in Palma.

Initially due to have been filmed in China, production was changed to Mallorca and Philadelphia.
Superstar Sandler and the crew spent most of last Aogust on the island, mainly in Palma, filming large parts of Hustle which will be distributed by Netflix and goes to air in the UK and Spain tomorrow.

Sandler plays the part of a basketball talent scout who has fallen on hard times.
Hustle is directed by Jeremiah Zagar, from a screenplay by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters. The film stars Adam Sandler, Queen Latifah, Ben Foster, and Robert Duvall and was filmed in Mallorca in association with Palma Pictures.

Hustle brought cameras, trucks, dressing rooms and more than 1,500 extras to Palma and shot several scenes for the film in Nou Llevant, es Rafal and other neighbourhoods of the city.
The project was managed by Head of Casting, David Martínez and Head of Locations, Daniel Sampedro from Palma Pictures.

“Hustle was one of the biggest projects we’ve ever done,” said Martínez at the time.
“The work was difficult, but not particularly complicated,” added Sampedro.

“At first there were plans to simulate basketball courts in the Bronx, but in the end they decided to show Nou Llevant and es Rafal and the film also shows the centre of Palma and the Cathedral.”