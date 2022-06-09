Lance Tilbury, the father of make-up artist and businesswoman Charlotte Tilbury, passed away on Thursday in a Palma hospital. He had been in hospital for several days; the cause of death has not been announced.

An artist, he moved from London to Ibiza almost fifty years ago and became part of the island's hippie scene. He had married Patsy Dodd, the founder of Caramba Productions Ibiza Formentera, one of the most recognised audio-visual companies in Ibiza. Their daughter, Charlotte, created the make-up and skincare brand Charlotte Tilbury Beauty.

Charlotte Tilbury has worked with models such as Kate Moss. In 2020, Spanish fashion and fragrance company Puig acquired a majority stake in her business. She retained a significant minority stake and continues to be the company's president and chief creative officer.