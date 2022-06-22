Jack Ma's superyacht Zen on Tuesday.
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of China's Alibaba Group, has returned to Mallorca on his superyacht, Zen. On Tuesday, the yacht was seen off the Calvia coast.
