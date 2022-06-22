Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of China's Alibaba Group, has returned to Mallorca on his superyacht, Zen. On Tuesday, the yacht was seen off the Calvia coast.

Last summer, Jack Ma was photographed playing golf in Mallorca. His visit to the island attracted a great deal of attention as it was his first trip outside China after he had disappeared in 2020. This followed his criticisms of China's financial control system.

The South China Morning Post, based in Hong Kong and owned by Alibaba, reported that Ma visited the Balearics last summer as part of a "study tour of Spain's agricultural regions and companies".