The Balearics is bracing itself to welcome Conor McGregor the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight and lightweight double-champion.

He is the first UFC fighter to hold UFC championships in two weight classes simultaneously. He is also the former Cage Warriors featherweight and lightweight champion.

As of 27 June 2022, he is ranked #12 in the UFC lightweight rankings and he is in the Balearics to celebrate his 34th birthday on Thursday and he has requested that his €3.5 million Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 and his triple-deck super yacht join him in the Balearics for the party.

On Instagram he posted: "My yachts are on their way to Ibiza for my birthday. Here is an aerial view of the Lamborghini one that came across some huge whales on it’s way. In Las Vegas finance terms, i am known as a “whale”. And now I am about to have this whole place on whales hahaha they also came across a few friendly little dolphins.

"Swipe to see the happy little dolphins, and then finally swipe to see the vessel and the Lambo arrive arrive through beautiful Majorca. The Balearic Islands are truly magnificent! I can’t wait! See you soon mo chara."