Ana de Armas has been back in Mallorca enjoying a holiday on the island she has come to love over the years ever since she received the Evolutionary Award, which recognises the evolution of a culturally relevant artist on the international film scene, at the Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival in 2014.

Since then she has gone on to become one of the leading and most in demand actresses in the world and was the Bond girl in No Time To Die.

Ana de Armas is a hot topic in Hollywood with the release of her latest feature films, The Gray Man, No Time to Die, and the upcoming Blonde.

However, before taking Hollywood by storm, she spent some quality time in Mallorca.

As a hard worker, de Armas’ holiday was not all play as she took time to shoot a commercial for a jewelry company, Only Natural Diamonds.