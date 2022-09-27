A Spanish court this morning formally ordered Colombian superstar Shakira to stand trial on accusations that she failed to pay 14.5 million euros ($14.31 million) in income taxes, a court document released showed.
Shakira to go on trial, faces eight years in jail
14.5 million euros of income tax unpaid
