It is has been a summer to remember for the new British restaurant Market Kitchen in Palma´s Santa Catalina. Not only have they hosted Dragons Den investor, Theo Paphitis, they also welcomed Shakespeare in Love star, Joseph Fiennes.

Fiennes visited the popular British owned restaurant in Santa Catalina earlier this summer with his family. He was only too happy to pose for a photograph with the owners. The restaurant specialises in British cuisines with a modern touch with their roast beef on a Sunday being second to none.

Joseph Fiennes is building a new home on the island on the outskirts of Palma. He has lived on the island for many years.