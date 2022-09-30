It is has been a summer to remember for the new British restaurant Market Kitchen in Palma´s Santa Catalina. Not only have they hosted Dragons Den investor, Theo Paphitis, they also welcomed Shakespeare in Love star, Joseph Fiennes.
A recipe for success. Joseph Fiennes eats out at top restaurant in Palma
A summer to remember for new British restaurant
Also in News
- Deal with Spain over British driving licences is "close", British ambassador gives update
- Rafa´s wife is doing just fine, says sister
- British driving licence deal could be "tied to agreement over Gibraltar"
- Opening next year on Mallorca. The new super luxury resort
- U.S. super model takes refuge in Mallorca after being linked with Brad Pitt
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.