British TV weather presenter Alex Beresford married his fiancée Imogen McKay, 29, over the weekend in a ceremony at the Son Marroig estate near Deya, on Mallorca´s west coast

The ITV weather presenter told HELLO! magazine about the picturesque ceremony: “I was blown away by the beauty of it all. “One of my cousins said it was like being in a movie and it really was. It was incredible from start to finish. But most importantly, it was where I was marrying the woman I love.”

According to the Daily Express: Alex announced the happy news last night (Sunday) in view of his 128,000 Instagram followers with a heartfelt statement. He said: “We’re married! And it was everything Mrs Beresford (did I just write that) and I dreamed of and more!!!

“Honestly was the most magical day and night against the stunning backdrop of Son Marroig in Deia, Mallorca.”

Fans of the TV star soon inundated the post’s comments section to congratulate the overjoyed couple.

Over the years, Son Marroig has become one of the iconic images of Majorca. This is due to the Ionian marble temple that serves as a viewing point across an expanse of the Mediterranean and beneath which is the small Sa Foradada peninsula with the hole in its rock formation.

Since 1927, Son Marriog has been a museum dedicated to the life and times of the Archduke.

