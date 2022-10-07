The Balearics, especially Mallorca and Ibiza, have traditionally been favourite summer hot spots for England footballers but this summer it has been revealed that Man City and England international footballer Jack Grealish is teaching himself to DJ and practiced while on holiday in Ibiza.

“I like every type of music. I’m actually trying to learn to DJ at the moment... ‘DJ Grealo’,“ the Manchester City star told BT Sport’s Josh Denzel, before admitting the moniker was a joke, but he did feel a need to do something with his time aside from the beautiful game.

“I’m awful but everything takes time. I’m trying to learn Spanish as well... Spanish in a Brummie accent. I want to learn some stuff outside of football, have a hobby and stuff,” he continued.

“People say DJing, once you get the hang of it, obviously it takes a lot of time, but it’s something you can really enjoy.”

This summer the Manchester City player headed to Ibiza following the end of the 2021-22 Premier League season with close friend DJ Russke, and has previously revealed that he would have tried his hand at club promotion in the Balearics if a more lucrative career as a footballer had not come along.