There will be a new face presenting Love Island Mallorca next summer. Maya Jama is the new host, ITV has announced.

The 28-year-old TV and radio presenter takes over from Laura Whitmore, who announced she was stepping down from the role in August.

Jama will begin her hosting duties when the hit ITV2 dating show returns to screens for its ninth series early next year. She said: “I’ve always been such a massive Love Island fan and I’m so excited to be hosting one of the nation’s favourite shows.

“I can’t wait to get into the villa to meet all of the Islanders.”

Bristol-born Jama was initially touted as a potential host after it was confirmed that Caroline Flack would be stepping down as host of the programme in 2019, before the role was given to Whitmore, 37.

In an announcement video on the official Love Island Instagram account, Jama can be seen scrolling through articles rumouring her as the next host of the show, before picking up a personalised Love Island water bottle as the camera pans out to also reveal a Love Island suitcase with “Maya” embossed on it in pink.

Next year will see two series of Love Island, the first in South Africa early in 2023, and the second once again in Mallorca during the summer.

Paul Mortimer, director of reality programming and acquisitions and controller at ITV2, ITVBe and CITV, said: “Finding a new host to follow the wonderful Laura Whitmore was never going to be easy.

“In Maya Jama though, we have another high-profile fan of the show who’ll be a great addition to the Love Island family.”