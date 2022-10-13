The Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival is all set for its eleventh edition later this month with some more big names taking to the red carpet, but the festival has shown that it also has a great talent at spotting up and coming actors and actresses, in particular Cuban actress Ana de Armas.

In 2014 she received the Evolutionary Award, which recognises the evolution of a culturally relevant artist on the international film scene.

Since then Ana de Armas became the new Bond Girl in No time to die, and she is now wowing audiences as Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, Netflix’s big budget production and the late Norma Jeane which is now streaming on the platform.

And, Ana de Armas was back in Mallorca this summer enjoying a holiday on the island she has come to love over the years ever since she received the Evolutionary Award.