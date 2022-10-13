Ana de Armas is Marilyn Monroe in Blonde, coming to Netflix this September. From Writer and Director Andrew Dominik, and based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde boldly reimagines the complicated life of icon Marilyn Monroe. Blurring the lines of fact and fiction, the film artfully explores the tension between her public and private life. SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/29qBUt7 About Netflix: Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 222 million paid memberships in ov | Youtube: Netflix
The Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival is all set for its eleventh edition later this month with some more big names taking to the red carpet, but the festival has shown that it also has a great talent at spotting up and coming actors and actresses, in particular Cuban actress Ana de Armas.
