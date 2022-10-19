The BBC is currently filming a new drama called The Diplomat which will give an alternative and interesting insight into the work of the British consular staff in Spain.

The six-part series is set in the heart of Barcelona, The Diplomat on Alibi sees Gentleman Jack and Peaky Blinders star Sophie Rundle playing consular worker Laura Simmonds helping Britons who get into trouble abroad.

Part lawyer, part counselor and part cop, Laura will fight to protect those who come through the doors of the British Consul in Barcelona but sometimes her diplomatic skills are stretched to the limit. The crime series also stars Killing Eve’s Danny Sapani and Serena Manteghi (Mrs Wilson).

On 8 July 2020, The Diplomat was commissioned by British pay television channel Alibi in partnership with BBC Studios as the third UKTV Original for Alibi.

Executive producer and UKTV drama commissioner, Philippa Collie Cousins stated that both main characters “are contrasting professional working women dealing with murder, abductions and organised crime alongside managing their careers and love lives.”

In regards to the writing and storyline, Cousins stated that “it is The Good Wife meets Spooks for 2021, a feisty workplace drama set in Barcelona with cracking dialogue, abundant crime and a surprising series arc. Television to stay in for by the very talented Ben Richards. I am very excited to work with such an expert lead writer as Ben, but equally excited to add talented up and coming writers to the writing team.” The series is due to be screened later this year.