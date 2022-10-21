The trailer for season five of The Crown has been released, with fans of the Netflix hit getting a look at Princess Diana.

Mallorca has been used as one of the key locations for the filming of series 5 which is due to release in early November.

The fifth season looks at Queen Elizabeth II, played by Imelda Staunton, and the 40th anniversary of her ascension, which covers nine prime ministers and the advent of mass television.

And, last month, The Crown returned to Mallorca for the filming of series 6.

Elizabeth Debicki, who is taking on the role of Princess Diana, was seen filming one of the late royals’ final public appearances, when she visited the Bosnian capital of Sarajevo, as Son Bonet airfield on the outskirts of Palma.

The production has used a number of locations around Mallorca and local film production company, Palma Pictures, has a lead role.

Last year scenes for series 5 were shot on the island in Palma, San Telmo and Soller.