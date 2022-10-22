Mallorca is getting very excited about the opening gala for the 11th Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival next week, and one of the many global stars of film on the red carpet on the opening night on October 26 will be the screen legend Nastassja Kinski, who is going to be presented with the first Mallorca Film Award by the Mallorca Film Commission in association with the Council of Mallorca.
Global screen icon to shine in Palma
Nastassja Kinski to star at the Mallorca film festival
