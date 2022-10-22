Mallorca is getting very excited about the opening gala for the 11th Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival next week, and one of the many global stars of film on the red carpet on the opening night on October 26 will be the screen legend Nastassja Kinski, who is going to be presented with the first Mallorca Film Award by the Mallorca Film Commission in association with the Council of Mallorca.

Kinski has appeared in more than 60 films in Europe and the United States. Her worldwide breakthrough was with Stay as You Are (1978). She then came to global prominence with her Golden Globe Award-winning performance as the title character in the Roman Polanski-directed film Tess (1979).

Other films in which she acted include the erotic horror film Cat People (1982) and the Wim Wenders dramas Paris, Texas (1984) and Faraway, So Close! (1993). She also appeared in the notable biographical drama film An American Rhapsody (2001).

Kinski is fluent in four languages: German, English, French and Italian. She is the daughter of German actor Klaus Kinski and is no doubt going to set the festival alight next week.

Win tickets to the festival: https://www.majorcadailybulletin.com/news/local/2022/10/21/107037/mallorca-film-festival-ticket-competition-watch-the-spanish-premiere-colm-meaney-new-film.html