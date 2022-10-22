It appears that actress Amber Heard fled the UK for Mallorca this summer in order to save her acting career and escape the limelight after her legal battle with Johnny Depp. In June, the actress Amber Heard rented a house in Costitx.
Amber Heard fled to Mallorca to save her acting career
Actress spent all summer living in Costitx
