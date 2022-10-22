It appears that actress Amber Heard fled the UK for Mallorca this summer in order to save her acting career and escape the limelight after her legal battle with Johnny Depp. In June, the actress Amber Heard rented a house in Costitx.



It would seem that, since then, Mallorca has become something of a refuge for her and her young daughter.

She was regularly seen out and about in the village with a group of friends and her daughter. The house, it is understood, is owned by the family of Maria Antonia Munar, a former mayor of Costitx and president of the Council of Mallorca, who was sentenced to a total of eleven and a half years for corruption and entered prison in 2013.



According to Animated Times, having gone through weeks of highly publicised trial, she wants to start afresh and reinvent herself as an actor.

As per the reports, she has decided to stay in Mallorca as she “knows she’s toast in Hollywood since Johnny Depp’s got the most powerful players lining up to cast him and the majority of A-listers firmly on his side.”

The insider added, “By moving somewhere like Mallorca, she hopes to reinvent herself, leave her money woes behind, and start fresh with her daughter. She can see herself living in Spain, where no one accuses her of being a conniving liar, but she won’t get away with trying to run from justice.”



Though this could be a new start for the actress, it is yet to be determined whether her stay in Mallorca is temporary or if she plans to relocate to the island.