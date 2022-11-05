It’s going to be just as hot as Mallorca but not as relaxing for former Love Island Mallorca star Olivia Attwood.

The I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here camp mate Olivia Attwood, who is the first Love Island star to take part in the ITV show, admitted her exes might be voting for her to do gruelling trials.

The 31-year-old’s participation in the show is a first, as no former Love Islander has travelled from the Mallorcan villa to the Australian jungle to take part in the gruesome series yet.

And as she prepares to rough it in the jungle, Olivia told the Mirror and other journalists how her former lovers – including ex Chris Hughes – were probably be going to vote for her to do the gross Bushtucker Trials in the series.