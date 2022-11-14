Boris Becker will be reunited with his family by Christmas.

The 54-year-old tennis legend was jailed for two and a half years in April for fraudulently hiding £2.5 million in assets to avoid paying debts but he has been approved for a fast-track scheme under which prisoners are sent back to their home countries to ease the pressure on British jails, with insiders predicting he will be back in Germany next month.

Becker was jailed for two years and six months for hiding millions of pounds’ worth of assets after being made bankrupt in June 2017 at the end of April this year London’s Southwark Crown Court.

Becker was found guilty in London of four charges under the Insolvency Act.

The 54-year-old six-times Grand Slam champion was found guilty of transferring money to his ex-wife Barbara and estranged wife Sharlely after his 2017 bankruptcy.

The whole saga began when Becker was declared bankrupt on June 21, 2017 over an unpaid loan of more than £3m on his estate in Mallorca.

He had been accused of hiding millions of pounds worth of assets, including two Wimbledon trophies, to avoid paying his debts.

Giving evidence, Becker said he earned a “vast amount” during his career, paying cash for a family home in Munich, a property in Miami and the estate in Mallorca, which was worth about €50m at the height of the property market.

Becker ran into numerous problems over the expansion of his villa and hardly ever used it - it became home to a group of squatters for years until it was sold.