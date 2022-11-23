Series five of The Crown, which was partly shot on location in Mallorca last year, continues to dominate the Netflix Top 10 chart.

During the November 14-20 viewing window, the latest installment of the British royal family drama starring Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce earned 84.3 million hours viewed.

The show’s fifth season opened on November 9 to 107.39 million hours viewed within its first five days of availability and ranked in the Top 10 in 88 countries.

The series also reached No. 1 in 37 countries including the UK, US, Canada, Australia, Germany, Italy, and France.

Series 6 has just been fimed and again, Mallorca features.