Elizabeth Debicki has been starring as Lady Di filming in Mallorca.

23/11/2022
Series five of The Crown, which was partly shot on location in Mallorca last year, continues to dominate the Netflix Top 10 chart.

During the November 14-20 viewing window, the latest installment of the British royal family drama starring Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce earned 84.3 million hours viewed.

The show’s fifth season opened on November 9 to 107.39 million hours viewed within its first five days of availability and ranked in the Top 10 in 88 countries.

Dominic West plays Prince Charles in The Crown.

The series also reached No. 1 in 37 countries including the UK, US, Canada, Australia, Germany, Italy, and France.
Series 6 has just been fimed and again, Mallorca features.