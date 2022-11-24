Cristiano Ronaldo’s long family holiday in Mallorca this summer was quite eventful and it has been revealed that his yacht was inspected by Balearic tax officials during his stay.



And, apart from apparently annoying the neighbours to the luxury estate he rented with load late night parties, there was also a car accident.

His Bugatti super-car, which he had shipped to Mallorca, was involved in a traffic incident but the Manchester United player was not involved.

The driver, allegedly lost control of the vehicle, which went off the road near Bunyola.

The occupants of the vehicle escaped unhurt although there was some damage to the vehicle, according to eye-witnesses.

And, Ronaldo has recently revealed in his explosive interview with Piers Morgan that the reason he was late for pre-season training with Manchester United was because his daughter Bella had fallen ill while on holiday in Mallorca.

He told Piers Morgan when asked why he was a week late for pre-season: “I had a very bad pre-season. I had some problems on vacation, where one of my children had broncitus. I was in Mallorca and she (Bella) had to spend one week in hospital.

“People made up stories that I wanted to go and travel. People need to realise that I am a human being and want to be with my family. I am a human being and travelled through difficult moments.

“I spoke with the director and president of United and they kind of didn’t believe that something was going wrong. I am never going to swap my family’s health for football. Never. That really hurt me.

“They (United) doubted my words. We had one week in hospital because of Bella’s problems. I didn’t go to pre-season because of that. It was not fair to leave my family for pre-season.”



His holiday at the luxury estate in Mallorca cost the best part of 30 million euros, if not a bit more.

He flew to island on his 22 million euros private jet, spent much of his time on board his 27 metres, 6.5 million euro luxury yacht, brought over his Bugatti Veyron, valued at more than one million euros, and a limited edition Mercedes off-roader, a present from the footballer’s wife, Georgina Rodríguez, for his 35th birthday. Priced at around 300,000 euros, it can go at 240 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100 in 4.1 seconds.

He is also reported to have spent over 14,000 euros on sheets and towels and other items at the estate, not to mention a few lavish meals out and some expensive Internet shopping.

But, considering he was making around 18 million euros at the time for playing just 33 hours of football, he wouldl have covered the cost of his holiday in a week back at the office - although now he is looking for a new one!