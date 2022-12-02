Mallorca is now getting ready for some serious lights, camera and action - The Mallorca Files is coming back to the island to film the third series of the extremely successful police drama.



The light-hearted crime series The Mallorca Files, filmed entirely in Mallorca, is enjoying being currently repeated on Alibi in the UK after having been watched by tens of millions of viewers around the world in more than 80 languages since series one was released in 2019.



And today, Dominic Barlow, executive producer of The Mallorca Files told the Bulletin: “we are coming back!!! Prepping Jan 23 - Shooting April 23.”

Series two was cut short by the pandemic and only six of the ten episodes were completed. So there are the four missing episodes still to film, and the producers now have the green light to return to Mallorca to film a new third series.

The sixth and final episode of The Mallorca Files – set on a Mallorcan horse ranch in the mountains – ended like any other episode, with the case solved and our detective duo sharing a moment to celebrate. So, it looks like Max Winter (Julian Looman) and Miranda Blake (Elen Rhys) will be back for more.

We would expect to see the return of Elen Rhys as British detective Miranda Blake alongside Julian Looman as German detective Max Winter. Their relationship is at the heart of the show, and they lead The Mallorca Files cast.



Returning characters would likely also include Palma police chief Inés Villegas (María Fernández Ache) and Max’s girlfriend Carmen (Tábata Cerezo).

Then there are season two’s newcomers to the forensics lab, Roberto and Luisa, played by Alex Hafner and Nansi Nsue respectively.

A third season will also include plenty more guest stars, from Spain and beyond and some real surprise top stars.

The series has a great deal of support from the local authorities in Mallorca and the Council of Mallorca even produced a Mallorca Files map of the island featuring where the crimes were carried out and with explanations as to how to get to the wonderful locations that showed off the very best of the island.