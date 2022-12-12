Award-winning actor Daniel Brühl has been working in Mallorca at the Palma Music Studios.

Apart from being a top actor, Daniel César Martín Brühl González Domingo is also a Spanish-German filmmaker and writer.

His starring role in the German film Good Bye, Lenin! (2003) received widespread recognition and critical acclaim and garnered him the European Film Award for Best Actor and another German Film Award for Best Actor.



He was introduced to mainstream U.S. audiences with his breakthrough role as Fredrick Zoller, a German war hero in Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds (2009), and appeared in films like The Bourne Ultimatum (2007), The Fifth Estate (2013), and A Most Wanted Man (2014).



Brühl received widespread critical acclaim and further recognition for his portrayal of former Formula 1 driver Niki Lauda in the biographical film Rush (2013) for which he earned nominations including the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor, the Critic’s Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor, the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Supporting Actor and the BAFTA Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role.



In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Brühl portrays Helmut Zemo in Captain America: Civil War (2016) and the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021). He also starred as Dr. László Kreizler in the Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated period drama television series The Alienist (2018–2020) for which he earned a nomination for the Golden Globe Award as Best Actor in a Television Motion Picture.

Brühl has worked in both European and American productions in several languages (English, Catalan, Spanish, German, French, Polish, and Chinese) and played at least ten different nationalities, including Polish (Ladies in Lavender), Catalan (Salvador), Spanish (7 Days in Havana), French (2 Days in Paris), Hungarian (The Countess), German (Inglourious Basterds, Entebbe, and most German productions), Austrian (Rush, Woman in Gold), English (Burnt), American (The Alienist) and Sokovian (a fictional Eastern European country in Captain America: Civil War).