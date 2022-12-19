The cat is out of the bag, Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones has confessed that she’s ‘in love’ with another man after celebrating Argentina winning the World Cup.

The Wednesday actress posted a statement on Instagram after the final declaring her love for the man of the moment Lionel Messi.

She wrote: “The best match I have ever seen, ever!!! Look, I support Paris Saint Germain, why, one wonders, I love the French, speak it too, my heart goes out to you. But you have to understand, I Love MESSI and the best bit?….my husband is just fine with it. ❤️ no need to….so Don’t cry for me or anybody else, Argentina!!!! OLE!!!”

She explained that while she speaks French and loved the country, her heart was with the South Americans and professed that the final was the best match she’d ever seen and her husband of 20 years, Michael Douglas, is said to be fine with her being head over heels for the seven-time Ballon D’or winner.

Michael has owned an estate in Mallorca for the best part of 30 years and the couple with the family have been spending long periods of time on the island, especially after the pandemic.

So, will Messi be joining them in the future, he is a regular fixture in Ibiza every year?