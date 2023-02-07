The Avatar actress is filming the Paramount+ series Lioness on the island and she took some time out to go and watch the match after which she and the children were all presented with Real Mallorca shirts with their names on by club chairman Andy Kohlberg.
Zoe, who is filming in Mallorca with Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman and Laysla De Oliveira, is the second-highest-grossing film actress of all time and the fourth actor overall.
Known primarily for her work in science fiction film franchises, she has appeared in four of the six highest-grossing films of all time (Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame), a feat not achieved by any other performer.
Films she has appeared in have grossed more than $13 billion worldwide.
