Real Mallorca stars not only shone on the pitch when they beat Real Madrid on Sunday, the stars were also out in the VIP stand from where Hollywood’s most bankable actor Zoe Saldaña watched the game with her husband Marco Perego and their three children Bowie, Zen and Cy Aridio.

The Avatar actress is filming the Paramount+ series Lioness on the island and she took some time out to go and watch the match after which she and the children were all presented with Real Mallorca shirts with their names on by club chairman Andy Kohlberg.

Zoe, who is filming in Mallorca with Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman and Laysla De Oliveira, is the second-highest-grossing film actress of all time and the fourth actor overall.

Known primarily for her work in science fiction film franchises, she has appeared in four of the six highest-grossing films of all time (Avatar, Avatar: The Way of Water, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame), a feat not achieved by any other performer.

Films she has appeared in have grossed more than $13 billion worldwide.