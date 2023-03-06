Rafa Nadal may be one of the most successful tennis players of all time but he’s not among the richest Spanish people, sitting at only 196th place right now, according to tennusuptodate.

The fact is that most of the money that tennis players earn does not come from tennis and that’s the case for Nadal.

It is always been in endorsements and Nadal has had quite a few over the years which have helped him build a 314 million euro net worth.

The information was revealed by El Mundo, which placed him only as the 196th richest person in the country. But that is not bad in a country of almost 50 million people and his net worth increased last year.

It is understood that his net worth increased by 74 million euros in the past year alone.