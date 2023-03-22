Amongst the many things the Oscar-winning couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones enjoy in Mallorca is playing golf.

However, it has been revealed that they have added a new twist to their particular round.

“The rules are — I have to whip it out if I don’t hit it past the ladies’ tees, which I manage most of the time,” Douglas, 78, told the Guardian.

“But there have been times when we’re playing alone, and have to give her a little show because we are competitive.”

The acting legend then clarified: “But only when I play with my wife.”

Zeta-Jones previously let their erotic rule slip during an appearance on “The Graham Norton Show.”

“I’m pretty good, better than him, and we have a bet that if he ducks a shot, he has to drop his pants,” she said during the 2016 interview.

Douglas has owned an estate near Valldemossa in Mallorca over nearly 30 years and has spent much of that time lovingly restoring it and he and Catherine and their family have recently been spending more and more time on the island.

Last year, they spent most of the summer in Mallorca, so this summer, if you happen to be on the green with the Hollywood couple, be prepared for a surprise!