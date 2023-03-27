Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski have been caught kissing passionately in Tokyo.

The singer is in Japan for his Love on tour, where the model has also gone.

The new romance that comes just months after Harry confirmed his break-up with Olivia Wilde.

Emily was in a relationship with Eric André and on Valentine’s Day the comedian even posted some suggestive images on his social networks in which the influencer also appeared.

However, their entourage confirmed a few hours later that the couple had broken off their relationship weeks ago.

Although for the moment it is not known if it is a serious relationship or if it is a sporadic rapprochement, the fact is that the former member of One Direction had already publicly expressed his attraction to Emily. In a 2014 interview, when asked about his crush, the actor replied without regret: “Emily Ratajakowski from Gone Girl”.

Emily is a regular in Mallorca and every year she usually enjoys a few days off in the town of San Juan, where she spent her childhood holidays.



The star of In Darkness usually shares these getaways on her Instagram, where she is followed by almost 30 million fans.

Last summer she arrived on the island with her father and her son, little Sylvester Apollo.

Divorced from producer and father of her son, Sebastian Bear-McClard, the American press has also linked the influencer to Brad Pitt.