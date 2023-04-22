Hollywood is continuing to flock to Mallorca.
Just a day after New Mexico special prosecutors dropped charges against actor Alec Baldwin in the 2021 shooting death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, marking what many legal analysts said was a logical conclusion to a flawed prosecution, it has been revealed that he is starring in a new feature film which will be partly filmed on location in Mallorca and stars a number of other Hollywood stars.
Alec Baldwin stars in new film shot in Mallorca
Rust charges against actor formally dismissed
