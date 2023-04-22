Hollywood is continuing to flock to Mallorca.

Just a day after New Mexico special prosecutors dropped charges against actor Alec Baldwin in the 2021 shooting death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, marking what many legal analysts said was a logical conclusion to a flawed prosecution, it has been revealed that he is starring in a new feature film which will be partly filmed on location in Mallorca and stars a number of other Hollywood stars.

According to Deadline the Oscar nominee and multi-Emmy winner is set to star in Mike Hatton’s feature directorial debut, Hollywood Heist.

The comedy crime caper, which also stars Nick Cannon, Mickey Rourke, Paul Sloan, Til Schweiger and Tara Reid, is being shot in Las Vegas and Mallorca and principal photography finished in Los Angeles last week.