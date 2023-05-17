Laura Hamilton, the presenter of Place in the Sun, has been showing off in Andratx while filming for the Channel 4 series.

The top presenter urged her followers on Instagram to book a trip to the island, as she admitted it’s one of her favourite destinations.

“An afternoon in Andratx,” she captioned one of her Instagram posts. "If you have never visited Mallorca, you should go! It’s a beautiful island with incredible architecture, beaches, food and more... it is one of my favourites.”

A Place in the Sun is a leading overseas property portal with more than 100,000 properties available to browse from around the world and first went to air in 2000.