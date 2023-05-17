Only Way Is Essex star James Argent caused a sensation in Mallorca last weekend when he performed in Palmanova. He had been brought to the island by Soirée Events and was supported by Albie Davies & Dj Rich E. Rich. He is set to return to the island for more performances later this summer.

From 2010 to 2018, he was a regular cast member on the ITVBe reality series The Only Way Is Essex. He has appeared in various other reality series, such as Sugar Free Farm and The Jump, and in 2019 he presented the entertainment segment on Good Morning Britain.