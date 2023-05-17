Only Way Is Essex star James Argent caused a sensation in Mallorca last weekend when he performed in Palmanova. He had been brought to the island by Soirée Events and was supported by Albie Davies & Dj Rich E. Rich. He is set to return to the island for more performances later this summer.
Who really gives a damn??
A sensation? Really, D list non celeb at best. Most (if not all) of your readers will have no clue who this guy is because they have opposible thumbs.