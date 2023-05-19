The Unified Police Union (SUP) has announced that it will prosecute Mick Jagger’s daughter, Jade Jagger, for allegedly assaulting and insulting several National Police officers in Ibiza.

“We are tired of seeing assaults on police officers go virtually unpunished,” said the SUP in a press release.

“Assaulting the police is no longer going to be free”.

The incident took place last Wednesday at around 9pm in a restaurant in Dalt Vila.

Officers were called to the establishment after being alerted to a disturbance inside. Jade Jagger’s partner was disturbing the restaurant’s customers and the officers called the National Police. The man apparently assaulted them and had to be restrained.

Mick Jagger’s daughter came out of the restaurant and shouted “Stupid police”. She then apparently scratched and insulted a female officer.

Mallorcan lawyer Eduardo Luna, of Equare Abogados, has taken over the case to represent the SUP.

“We will not tolerate any more assaults on police officers,” the union said in a statement.

She has spent two nights in police cells.