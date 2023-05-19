The Unified Police Union (SUP) has announced that it will prosecute Mick Jagger’s daughter, Jade Jagger, for allegedly assaulting and insulting several National Police officers in Ibiza.
“We are tired of seeing assaults on police officers go virtually unpunished,” said the SUP in a press release.
Police Union taking action against Mick Jagger’s daughter
Jade Jagger’s in court today, Friday
Lock the non entity up and throw away the key.
I totally agree with the Police Unions intentions. Siblings of Star Celebritys think they are immune to any punishment. That Daddy will bail them out etc. They carry this attitude where ever they go. It is time to sort them out. I suspect like her Father she was on "BROWN SUGAR "!!