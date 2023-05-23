It all started with a Mallorca yacht. For Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the Koru is a dream vessel for a dream cruise which ended in a dream engagement. Overnight it was announced that the Amazon boss is engaged to his long-term girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, just days after boarding the Koru in Palma.
Bezos: a marriage proposal delivered on a Mallorca yacht
Amazon founder and TV personality are now engaged
It all started with a Mallorca yacht. For Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the Koru is a dream vessel for a dream cruise which ended in a dream engagement. Overnight it was announced that the Amazon boss is engaged to his long-term girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez, just days after boarding the Koru in Palma.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.