Mallorca is big in the USA. First, Amazon boss Jeff Bezos sailed for a luxury cruise aboard his sailing yacht from Mallorca and now it has been revealed that the Queen of the Talk Show, Oprah Winfrey did likewise a few days later.

Oprah was a guest on board a yacht belonging to Simpsons creator, Barry Diller. The superyacht Eos is a three-masted Bermuda rigged schooner. The yacht is one of the largest private sailing yachts in the world. Superyacht Eos is an upscale yacht that is able to sleep as many as 16 people on board and has approximately 21 professional crew.

The yacht had been anchored in the Bay of Palma for a few days and then Oprah and possibly Barry Diller arrived at Palma airport by private jet and they were taken to the vessel. Hours later the yacht sailed for a Mediterranean cruise.

Dubbed the "Queen of All Media", Oprah was the richest African-American of the 20th century and was once the world's only black billionaire. By 2007, she was often ranked as the most influential woman in the world.