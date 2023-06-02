You can see Rafa Nadal's luxury catamarn and, in the background, his new mansion in Porto Cristo. | Ultima Hora
Everything is ready for Rafa Nadal and Mery Perelló to open their new and impressive house in Porto Cristo. If the deadlines are met, they will be living there this month. The house, situated on a plot of 7.000 square metres in the highest part of Porto Cristo, is made up of four built volumes, a garden and a swimming pool. But the most remarkable thing may be the views from this mansion, with an impressive panoramic view of the port of Porto Cristo from where he will be able to 'keep an eye' on his already famous 370 metre catamaran, which he used for the first time last year.
