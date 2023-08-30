Today we speak to Sir Richard Branson about his 'superpower' dyslexia, and why he believes it made him who he is today. Founder of charity 'Made By Dyslexia' Kate Griggs talks about the unique skills dyslexic people can offer. Sir Richard Branson also tells us that he believes airlines will have to pay compensation to passengers who are affected by the widespread flight disruption, even though the problem was caused by an air traffic control failure. Broadcast on 30/08/23 Stream Good Morning Britain live | Youtube: Good Morning Britain

Humphrey CarterPalma30/08/2023 12:55
Sir Richard Branson is back in Mallorca at his new Son Bunyola Hotel in Banyalbufar but it does not appear all is going to plan.

This morning he appeared on Good Morning Britain for an interview about his experience with dyslexia but viewers couldn’t help but become distracted by a cricket chirping in the background and some even threatened to “switch off” over an “annoying” sound issue.

One called on Branson to “kill” the cricket.
Sir Richard has been open about living with dyslexia, calling it his “superpower.”

The 72-year-old was diagnosed with the disorder - which causes problems with reading, writing, and spelling abilities - in his twenties after years of struggling at school.