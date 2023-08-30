Sir Richard Branson is back in Mallorca at his new Son Bunyola Hotel in Banyalbufar but it does not appear all is going to plan.

This morning he appeared on Good Morning Britain for an interview about his experience with dyslexia but viewers couldn’t help but become distracted by a cricket chirping in the background and some even threatened to “switch off” over an “annoying” sound issue.

One called on Branson to “kill” the cricket.

Sir Richard has been open about living with dyslexia, calling it his “superpower.”

The 72-year-old was diagnosed with the disorder - which causes problems with reading, writing, and spelling abilities - in his twenties after years of struggling at school.