Former Page 3 girl and model Rhian Sugden is currently enjoying a few days relaxing in Mallorca after having taken to X (Twitter) to comment about her brief fling with Russell Brand.

37-year-old Rhian spoke out to share her account of her relationship with Brand.

Former Big Brother contestant Rhian explained that she had been approached by reporters and Dispatches to discuss her relationship with the comedian after the pair ‘briefly dated’.

She wrote: “I had reporters and Dispatches knocking on my parents door months back asking for information on Russell Brand as we briefly dated when I was younger. He was always very pleasant to me and treated me well. Despite him attempting to sxxg his way through other page 3 girls and getting declined he soon went full circle and joined a ‘No More Page 3 campaign’ to get us shut down. I can’t comment on the allegations that have been made against him, I’ve no scoop on the fella except his hair used to smell bad and he definitely wasn’t the one that got away.”

The comedian and actor Russell Brand has denied any criminal wrongdoing as the Sunday Times newspaper reported four women had accused him of sexual assaults, including rape, during a seven-year period when he was at the height of his fame.

Brand, 48, the former husband of U.S. singer Katy Perry, issued a denial to unspecified “very serious criminal allegations” hours before they were published online by the newspaper last Saturday.

But, over the past few days, YouTube said it had blocked Russell Brand from making money from his online channel after he was accused of a string of sexual assaults.

Brand, once one of Britain’s most high-profile comedians and broadcasters, said on Saturday he had never had non-consensual sex.

The allegations about Brand have sent shockwaves through the British media and dominated coverage since they emerged.

The BBC said on Tuesday it had removed some shows featuring Brand from its iPlayer and Sounds platforms after deciding that some past television and radio content “now falls below public expectations”.

Caroline Dinenage, chair of parliament’s Culture, Media and Sport Committee, said she had written to the BBC plus broadcasters Channel 4 and GBNews, as well as tech firm TikTok regarding the allegations.

London police said on Monday they had received an allegation of sexual assault dating from 2003.

Brand has repositioned himself in recent years to build a more than 6 million-strong following to his YouTube channel.

Recent videos included an interview with the former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and discussions on everything from COVID to UFOs, censorship and wellbeing.

YouTube, owned by Google parent Alphabet Inc, said it had suspended monetisation on Brand’s channel after he violated its creator responsibility policy.

“If a creator’s off-platform behaviour harms our users, employees or ecosystem, we take action to protect the community,” a YouTube spokesperson said.

TikTok was asked by parliamentary committee chair Dinenage whether Brand was still able to monetise his Tiktok posts. She also asked for time-scale and progress reports from the BBC and Channel 4 about their investigations into Brand.

Brand issued a video message on social media on Saturday to deny the “very serious criminal allegations” hours before they were published.

“These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies. And as I’ve written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous,“ Brand said.

“Now, during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual,“ added the comedian, known for his flamboyant style and appearance.

Live shows planned by Brand have also been cancelled since the allegations were splashed across the media.