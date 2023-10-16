Love Island is back on TV but not in the UK - Australia.

Season five of Love Island Australia will premiere on November 9 on Channel 9 and viewers will be treated to the very best locations Mallorca has to offer.

British born Sophie Monk will introduce a range of sexy new singles to the villa that will shock the islanders like never before, including Married At First Sight’s most talked about sister.

The islanders must couple up and stay together in order to secure their spot, despite the temptations when a surprising new Bomb enters, causing chaos.

Last season Love Island Australia reached more than 4.2 million viewers which is great promotion for Mallorca.

Sophie Monk was born in London to an English father and an Australian mother.

In 1982 her parents moved to Australia’s Gold Coast in Queensland when she was two years old.

The singer, actress, television personality, and model. She was a member of the pop girl group Bardot, winners of the first season of Popstars Australia in 2000, and later released a solo album titled Calendar Girl (2003). She has appeared in various films, including Date Movie (2006), Click (2006), Sex and Death 101 (2007), The Hills Run Red (2009), and Spring Breakdown (2009).

Monk was the winner of the fourth season of The Celebrity Apprentice Australia in 2015, and in 2016, she was a judge on Australia’s Got Talent.

In 2017, she starred on the third season of The Bachelorette Australia, and the following year, she became the host of Love Island Australia. In 2021, Monk began hosting Beauty and the Geek Australia and became a regular guest panelist on The Hundred with Andy Lee.