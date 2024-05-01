Richard Branson is in party mood and Mallorca and Ibiza are going to feature in a series of special sailings on board his luxury cruise liners.

Virgin Voyages is calling fans of the Virgin brand and loyal Sailors to embark on the company’s second-annual “Virgin Celebration Voyage.”

In honour of Virgin’s 50+ year history, guests will have the opportunity to sail on three distinct voyages across the brand’s worldwide fleet of Lady Ships.

Featuring an incredible line-up of guests – most notably, the man who started it all, Sir Richard Branson – along with Boy George from Culture Club and a variety of Virgin company executives, these epic voyages are set to immerse sailors into the brand’s rock-n-roll history and exciting future.

Sir Richard and Virgin Voyages are thrilled to welcome Virgin executives alongside a distinguished cohort of Virgin Galactic-flown astronauts who recently returned from space.

They’ll be joined by the famous Boy George whose iconic contributions to music and beloved single “Karma Chameleon” have left an indelible mark on pop culture. Together, these esteemed guests will lend their star power to this memorable adventure celebrating Virgin’s musical history with unparalleled brand insights.

Sailors will have the opportunity to dive into immersive experiences that capture the disruptive essence of the Virgin brand.

Hosted Shore Things, energising fitness classes, interactive workshops, exclusive fireside chats and daily happy hours are just a few of the unique programs available during each Virgin Celebration Voyage.

“Not only are we excited to bring back this special series, but we’re making a splash, doing it bigger & better than in 2023 with not one, but three incredible voyages,” said Nirmal Saverimuttu, CEO of Virgin Voyages.

“Once a year, our Sailors have unprecedented access to immerse themselves in the magic of both Virgin Voyages and the Virgin brand. They’ll be rubbing elbows with visionary leaders from across the Virgin family and this year’s very special guests.”

To join the Balearic party on board Scarlet Lady will be sailing from September 1-8: French Daze & Ibiza Nights and visiting Barcelona - Marseille - Cannes - Palma de Mallorca and Ibiza.