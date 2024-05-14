Hollywood superstar, Tom Cruise, spent the weekend on Mallorca looking at possible filming locations alongside Mexican award winning director, Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu, known for the films Birdman and The Revenant. Mallorca is growing in popularity with film-makers and a number of top films and series have been made on the island including the smash-hit production, The Night Manager, which was partly filmed in Pollensa.



Others productions filmed on the island include:The Crown,Special Ops: Lioness, Me Before You, Cloud Atlas, Coronation Street, Evil Under the Sun and the The Hustle.

The super star and acclaimed director boarded the luxury British-flagged yacht, Mini Y, (see video, below) and cruised around the north of the island. They were spotted in the Formentor area. The yacht is valued at around seven million euros and can sleep four in luxurious surroundings.

The Hollywood star, famed for performing his own stunts, flaunted his muscular physique during a day spent at Formentor beach in Pollensa, according to a report in the Daily Mail. The 61-year-old Hollywood actor chose a navy blue swimming costume, a grey T-shirt and a hat to protect himself from the sun.

Cruise last recorded visit to Mallorca was more than 25 years ago when he arrived on the island aboard a British-flagged super-yacht and played tennis at the Hotel Formentor alongside his former wife, Nicole Kidman. They then had lunch with fellow Hollywood star, Michael Douglas, at his home between Deya and Valldemossa.

Nicole Kidman starred in the mini-series Lioness which was partly filmed at the beach in Formentor.

Tom Cruise appeared to relish his Mallorca downtime following recent filming in London for the next installment of the Mission Impossible series, set to be released in cinemas in May 2025.