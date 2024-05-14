Hollywood superstar, Tom Cruise, spent the weekend on Mallorca looking at possible filming locations alongside Mexican award winning director, Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu, known for the films Birdman and The Revenant. Mallorca is growing in popularity with film-makers and a number of top films and series have been made on the island including the smash-hit production, The Night Manager, which was partly filmed in Pollensa.
Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise looks at possible filming locations on Mallorca
Tom and filmmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Iñarritu were spotted aboard a large sailboat, sailing the waters of Mallorca, possibly for Alejandro's upcoming film project
