After another glorious season Man City coach Pep Guardiola is heading for Mallorca with his best clubs to play in ‘Battle of Stars’ charity golf tournament this summer.

Alongside Rafa Nadal, who lost in the first round of the French Open on Monday throwing up fresh questions about his tennis future, and Guardiola will be making a long-awaited return to Mallorca golf, with both forced to miss last year’s event through injury.

Joining the trio this year will be legendary footballers including Sweden’s Henrik Larsson, Argentine Gabriel Batistuta and Liverpool icon John Arne Riise.

The tournament takes place at Mallorca’s Pula Golf Resort and Son Servera Golf Club from June 12-14, celebrities and amateur golfers will team up once again to unite in the fight against ALS and multiple sclerosis.

ALS – which stands for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis – is rare and degenerative disease that damages nerve cells and has a progressive impact on voluntary muscle movement. Multiple Sclerosis, while sharing some symptoms, is a distinct condition that impacts an estimated 2.9m people worldwide.

Proceeds from the “Battle of the Stars” will be donated to research committed to combatting both conditions.

