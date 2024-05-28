Pep Guardiola will be playing a charity golf tournament in Mallorca next month. | Carl Recine
Palma28/05/2024 15:00
After another glorious season Man City coach Pep Guardiola is heading for Mallorca with his best clubs to play in ‘Battle of Stars’ charity golf tournament this summer.
Alongside Rafa Nadal, who lost in the first round of the French Open on Monday throwing up fresh questions about his tennis future, and Guardiola will be making a long-awaited return to Mallorca golf, with both forced to miss last year’s event through injury.
