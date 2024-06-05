Kylie and Kendall Jenner, who have been spending a few days cruising Mallorca on board one of the largest private yachts in the world, Rising Sun, posted a video toasting their holiday with two bottles of the Galician beer. Estrella Galicia's popularity is unstoppable. Two of the most famous celebrities in the world shared a video on social networks drinking a bottle each of the Galician beer. They are sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, members of the Kardashian sisters clan.

Kendall and Kylie have both spoken about their very close relationship, and Kendall attributed it to how Kylie changed after she gave birth to her daughter, Stormi. In a Season 3 episode of The Kardashians, Kendall said in a confessional: "In the most positive ways, a lot changed when she had Stormi, just because obviously she had a bigger purpose in life at that point.”

In the video, they are both seen singing 'L'Amour de Ma Vie', a song by Billie Eilish, and toasting each other with an Estrella Galicia beer each. During their Mallorcan cruise Kylie and Kendall, accompanied by their mother, Kris Jenner, had a great time.

They visited Deya while touring the Serra de Tramuntana and stopped for lunch in the restaurant of a nearby hotel. They ordered a light lunch, which included grilled fish, vegetables and salads, accompanied by sparkling water. After lunch Kylie and Kendall went for a stroll along the town's main street.

They also stopped at the Torrent de Pareis, which they seem to have fallen in love with, given the images they posted on social media. This was not the Kardashian's first time in Mallorca. In July 2023 the mother and manager of the sisters posted images on Instagram enjoying a day on the Mallorcan coast aboard a luxury superyacht with her partner, Corey Gamble, and famed American host Ellen DeGeneres.It was a relaxing stop after the Dolce & Gabanna couture show in Puglia, Italy.