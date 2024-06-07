A few summers ago Jack Grealish revealed that he was teaching himself to DJ and practiced while on holiday in Ibiza. “I like every type of music. I’m actually trying to learn to DJ at the moment... ‘DJ Grealo’,” the Manchester City star told BT Sport’s Josh Denzel, before admitting the moniker was a joke, but he did feel a need to do something with his time aside from the beautiful game.

“I’m awful but everything takes time. I’m trying to learn Spanish as well... Spanish in a Brummie accent. I want to learn some stuff outside of football, have a hobby and stuff,” he continued.

“People say DJing, once you get the hang of it, obviously it takes a lot of time, but it’s something you can really enjoy.”

The Manchester City player headed to Ibiza following the end of the 2021-22 Premier League season with close friend DJ Russke, and has previously revealed that he would have tried his hand at club promotion in the Balearics if a more lucrative career as a footballer had not come along.

And this summer, having been left out of England’s Euro 2024 squad, fans have been joking on social media that he can now agree a “four-week loan deal” to clubs in Ibiza.

It has been revealed that ex England striker Gary Lineker’s younger brother, Wayne, has put an offer on the table for Grealish. Wayne, who is possibly best known for his love of summer beach clubs is no stranger to partying with Jack and it appears he has no plans to let that slow down any time soon. Perhaps his manager Pep Guardiola who is coming to Mallorca to play in a an all-star charity golf tournament with Rafa Nadal may pop over to Ibiza to give Jack some support.

Taking to Instagram, a sports updates page shared a snap of Jack and Wayne, 62, taken at Lineker's Ocean Beach. Captioning the post, they penned: "BREAKING NEWS. Jack Grealish agrees 4-week loan deal to Ocean Beach – HERE WE GO." The post which has since racked up almost 25,000 likes was soon flooded with hilarious comments, including one from Wayne. The businessman and former Celebs Go Dating star said he was fully on board with the idea as he told fans it was 'great news.'