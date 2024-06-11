Hollywood Oscar-wining actor and producers Michael Douglas is “back home” at his S’Estaca estate in Valldemossa, Mallorca. Douglas recently paid a solidarity visit to an Israeli kibbutz that was hit hard in the October 7 Hamas attack that sparked Israel’s war against the Islamic militant group. Douglas met with members of Kibbutz Be’eri and visited burnt-out homes destroyed in the October 7 attack. Be’eri was among the hardest hit communities, with roughly 100 people killed and 30 others taken hostage.

Douglas said he met families of hostages and visited the scene of a music party where over 300 people were killed. He also met with Israel’s president, Isaac Herzog, who presented the actor with an Israeli dog tag necklace and small pin of a yellow ribbon - symbols of solidarity with the dozens of hostages who remain in Hamas captivity.

“It’s a very difficult time. You sense the deep shock of this whole experience,” Douglas said, expressing hope that the hostages would be released soon. At the moment, he is home alone in Mallorca and waiting the arrival of his wife, the Welsh actress Catherine Zeta-Jones, and their children, Dylan and Carys Douglas.

However, his wife has a very busy filming schedule in Romania this summer and may not have time to join Douglas in Mallorca. The film producer, who has won numerous awards and accolades during his career, including two Oscars and five Golden Globes, among others, was seen on Sunday afternoon strolling through the centre of Valldemossa in the company of friends. The artist stopped off at the Sa Foganya bar for a cappuccino coffee, and also posed for a photo with a big smile on his face.

In April the actor received a welcome shock and was left stunned after being told he is related to a former co-star. The 79-year-old actor appeared on an episode of genealogy series Finding Your Roots, the US version of BBC show, Who Do You Think You Are? At the end of each episode, host Henry Louis Gates JR. compares the DNA he collected from his guests with the DNA of other celebrities who have been on the show. In this instance, he revealed that Douglas is distantly related to Scarlett Johansson, 39.

The actors both appeared in 2019’s superhero mash-up Avengers: Endgame – Douglas as Hank Pym and Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow. After being presented with a book containing his family tree, Douglas was visibly surprised to turn to the final page and see Johansson. “Are you kidding? Oh, that’s amazing. Alright, this is cool. This is so cool. That’s incredible,” he exclaimed. He went on to say that he “looks forward to seeing” Johansson again to inform her of their connection.