The greatest stars in NBA history have their eyes set on the Balearic Islands. Last Tuesday, June 25, after resting in Ibiza, Michael Jordan toured and enjoyed Mallorca with his family. The legendary number '23,' who defined an era in the 90s, is among several basketball icons charmed by the Mediterranean's allure. Another such legend is Earvin 'Magic' Johnson, who is widely regarded as one of the best basketball players ever. This morning, Johnson was spotted training at the Singular gym in Puerto Portals, where he graciously took photos with the professional team, who praised his kindness and approachability.

Magic Johnson, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers from 1979 until 1991 when he announced his HIV diagnosis and retired, is vacationing in the Balearics with his wife, Cookie Johnson, and a small group of friends. This group includes actor Samuel L. Jackson and his wife, LaTanya Jackson.

Over the past few days, they have split their time between Ibiza and Formentera. In Ibiza, they relished the cuisine at Casa Maca, and in Formentera, they enjoyed a lunch at the beachside chiringuito Juan Y Andrea Formentera. Johnson expressed his gratitude for the service and quality of Balearic products by recommending both establishments to his 3.6 million Instagram followers.

The group has opted for luxury transportation during their island-hopping adventure. For days, they have been sailing aboard the mega yacht Phoenix 2, which was docked this morning off the beach of Can Pere Antoni. The American stars marked the 4th of July, Independence Day, aboard this impressive vessel, which boasts a length of 90 meters and a width of nearly 14 meters.

Launched by Lurssen Yachts in 2010, the Phoenix 2 offers an array of amenities, including six double cabins, a grand piano-equipped living room, a cinema on the lower deck, and a spa on the upper deck. The yacht also features a gym and a beauty salon, ensuring every luxury is available.

Celebrating Independence Day aboard such an opulent yacht underscores the stars' penchant for luxurious travel and enjoyment. The Phoenix 2's charter starts at a staggering 990 thousand euros per week, reflecting the exclusive experience it provides. This high-profile presence in the Balearic Islands highlights the region's status as a top destination for the world's elite, blending natural beauty with top-tier hospitality and luxury.