UK social media star Mark Hoyle, best known as LadBaby, together with his wife Roxanne and their two children, Phoenix and Kobe, has decided that the best place to watch the final of the European Championships is none other than Mallorca. In a video on Instagram, they can be seen walking around Palmanova, getting ready for the big night and buying the finishing touches to their outfits for the evening.

In their video post earlier today they can be seen getting ready for the Euro Final, kicking off the day with a full English breakfast. They then go for a wonder around Palmanova to pick up some England merchandise for this evenings big game, including an England flag and hats with the phrase "It's Coming Home".

This is not the first time Mark and Roxanne have decided on a summer holiday in Mallorca. They were here in 2022, when Mark went on a mission to find a sausage roll in Palmanova and Magalluf. His mission was successful as he found a Pukka Sausage Roll in a supermarket in Palmanova.

Mark Hoyle, or LadBaby as he is famously known, has become a prominent figure in the UK social media landscape with a strong presence across YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. As of December 2020, his YouTube channel has garnered over 1.14 million subscribers, his Facebook page boasts 6 million followers, and his Instagram account has attracted 1.6 million followers. LadBaby's content predominantly features vlogs where Mark shares creative and humorous life hacks aimed at saving money on parenting tasks. One of his early viral hits in June 2017 showcased him using a toolbox as a lunchbox for his son, exemplifying his knack for innovative and cost-effective solutions. Other notable creations include a baby walker made from pipes, a makeshift paddling pool constructed from a skip, and a baby gate fashioned from half a door. These inventive hacks have resonated with audiences, contributing to his widespread popularity.

Beyond his life hacks, LadBaby's content is known for its entertaining and relatable nature. In February 2018, Mark and his wife Roxanne captured viewers' attention with viral videos in which they pranked each other by wrapping their cars in love heart stickers and photographs of their faces. The catchphrase "yes, mate!" has become synonymous with LadBaby, often featured in his videos. Expanding their content, the Hoyles launched a spin-off YouTube channel, LadBaby & Sons, in October 2018, where their children play a more prominent role. This channel focuses on toy testing and kid-friendly social media challenges, further cementing LadBaby's position as a family-oriented social media phenomenon.

Additionally, the couple achieved the Christmas No. 1 on the UK Singles Chart every year from 2018 to 2022 with novelty songs like "We Built This City," "I Love Sausage Rolls," "Don't Stop Me Eatin'," "Sausage Rolls for Everyone," and "Food Aid." This remarkable feat made them the first musical act in British history to secure five Christmas No. 1 hits, surpassing the Beatles' record of four Christmas No. 1 songs.