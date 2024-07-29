Katy Perry has been mixing business with pleasure in Ibiza. The legendary American singer toured the island’s nightclubs over the weekend while apparently filming parts of new music video. Katy Perry got behind mixing desks while the DJs played new songs from her upcoming album.

The artist surprised the entire audience at Pacha Ibiza when she took to the stage with her friend Mia to dance to the sound of Lifetimes, one of her new tracks. For Katy Perry, however, the night was young and she still found time to delight another nightclub crowd. This time it was the partygoers at the Black Coffee party at Hï Ibiza who enjoyed the good vibes of the American, who got back on the mixing desk to continue dancing to the rhythm of her new songs.

The CEO, owner and creator of Ushuaïa and Hï Ibiza himself, Yann Pissenem, was photographed with the artist. Last week she was in Barcelona promoting her latest work. She was also seen dancing away on the boat and enjoying drinks with pals before swimming out to the beach and sand dunes to shoot more scenes

Katy was seen frolicking in the sea and surrounding cliffs which was the perfect party music video location. The music video being shot with no doubt appear on her upcoming album 143, which is to be released on September 20. Perry is one of the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold over 143 million units worldwide. She is known for her influence on pop music and her camp style, being dubbed the "Queen of Camp" by Vogue and Rolling Stone. With an estimated net worth of $350 million, Perry is one of the world's wealthiest musicians.

Perry has supported various charitable organisations and causes throughout her career. She has contributed to organizations aimed at improving the lives and welfare of children in particular. In April 2013, she joined UNICEF to assist children in Madagascar with education and nutrition. On December 3, 2013, she was officially named a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, "with a special focus on engaging young people in the agency's work to improve the lives of the world's most vulnerable children and adolescents."

She arranged for a portion of the money generated from tickets to her Prismatic World Tour to go to UNICEF. In September 2010, she helped build and design the Boys Hope/Girls Hope foundation shelter for youth in Baltimore, Maryland along with Raven-Symoné, Shaquille O'Neal, and the cast of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. In 2010, Perry and Nicki Minaj performed a cover of "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" for service members during the 2010 VH1 Divas Salute the Troops concert.