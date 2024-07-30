One of the best footballers in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo, has been spotted in Mallorca. The Portuguese star went training at the well-known Megasport gym in Palma where he posed with members for photos. In one of the images shared by the gym via Instagram stories, the Portuguese star can be seen smiling with a group of people very close to a paddle court.

“A pleasure, come back whenever you want,” wrote one of the lucky ones who managed to take a photo with the footballer. It remains to be seen if he is back on the island alone or with his family.

The footballer, who usually travels with his wife Georgina and his young children and has spent the past few summers on the island.

Just a week ago, the footballer shared a family picture on social media with his partner and their five children. “My life,” wrote the Al-Nassr player, accompanying the text with a heart. The couple never miss a chance to visit the island whenever their schedule allows. During the summer of 2021 the couple spent a few weeks at the exclusive Castell de Manresa villa in Alcudia. In 2022 they returned but changed location and enjoyed a luxurious mansion near Bunyola. Last year, they also enjoyed a few days on the island and they have been regular visitors to La Residencia Hotel in Deya.

Ronaldo and the family have also enjoyed cruises round the island on a private yacht complete with a gym which Ronaldo was frequently spotted using to keep fit. Ronaldo has recently revealed the favourite among his exercises in the gym. The Portuguese is 39 this year but is the highest earning sportsman in the world.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star, known for his love for exercises, made the revelation in a recent social media segment with the fitness and health brand ‘Whoop.’ Ronaldo was giving a tour of his gym when he opened up about how he modifies his training now that he’s getting old. Ronaldo revealed that leg extensions are his favorite drill in the gym, adding that he needed to be careful while performing the exercise.

“My favorite, I can tell you this one (leg extensions). When you’re getting old, you have to be more specific (with your workouts), to do it smart. “To maintain my level in football, gym is (an important) part of my job,” he said.